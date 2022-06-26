DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man who led law enforcement officers on a chase in Angelina County that ended with him barricading himself in his vehicle after he crashed it Friday evening.

Trace Dylan Bentley, 24, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, and parole violation. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a press release, the incident started when law enforcement officers tried to stop Bentley’s vehicle on U.S. Highway 69 for a traffic violation at about 5:29 p.m. Friday. Bentley allegedly fled and led authorities on a chase.

Bentley lost control of his vehicle near the Whitehouse Drive and College Drive intersection in Lufkin and crashed into a tree, the press release stated. According to the Lufkin Police Department, Bentley refused to get out of his vehicle, but he was soon taken into custody without any further incident.

Bentley was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested on multiple felony warrants.

A 36-year-old passenger in Bentley’s vehicle was released at his home, the press release stated.

For a brief time Friday, Lufkin police shut down a section of College Drive from Sandyland Road to near the Angelina College baseball field. They also shut down the Whitehouse extension, starting just past Walmart.

