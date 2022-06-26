Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Over 150K pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston

Over 150, 000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Houston
Over 150, 000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Houston(Biden Administration)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Many parents can take a deep sigh in relief because over 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrived by cargo plane Sunday morning at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, June 26, 2022.

The shipment arrived just before 7 a.m. supplying enough formula to fill 1.5 million bottles.

The increase in baby formula supply is part of “Operation Fly Formula, an initiative by President Joe Biden that begun in May to combat formula shortages.

The White House has been working to make formula more available as it has faced pressure from parents over supply and demand issues.

The Michigan plant run by Abbott is the largest domestic manufacturer of baby formula but shut down in February due to safety concerns.

The plant reopened on June 4 after the company committed to additional sanitizing and safety protocols, but closed again shortly after severe weather caused damage to the plant.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Source: Trinity City Manager Steven Jones
Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
An investigation is underway.
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in vehicle in Lufkin

Latest News

1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler
The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of...
Missing Falls County man found dead; investigators believe it was heat-related
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Victim who confronted catalytic converter thieves at Nacogdoches apartments attacked
Timothy Robert Rea, of Hamilton, is charged with murder in the killing of Christian Carl...
Suspect in Copperas Cove killing located with ‘murder weapon still in his possession,’ police say