Protestors gather on Tyler square after Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Sydney Shadrix
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 100 people gathered at the Tyler square Sunday morning in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Erin Bailey, the organizer of the event, said the protest was not only for the people gathering to march and but for the women not present, as well.

“I know it’s not just us and everyone who is going to be out here. It’s everybody else that’s out there. We’re just speaking for them,” Bailey said. “So, they know that they have a choice to stand up and to talk about it and to disagree with this and argue with it.”

The 6-3 Supreme Court decision released on Friday decided that abortion should not be protected under the U.S Constitution. States are now in control of abortion regulation.

Activists said they were gathering to support one another and to fight for their freedoms.

“I am out here to protest my rights and my freedoms and the right and freedoms of every other woman in Texas and in this country right now,” said protestor Lydia Rutherford.

UT Austin student, Isabella Sherwood said that, even though she knew the decision from the Supreme Court was coming, the news was still hard for her to hear.

“Seeing it pop up on your phone with the news and reading the concurring opinions of the justices was really upsetting,” she said. “And seeing what they’re thinking of doing next is really heartbreaking. Like, what’s going to happen next if this is the first step?”

“There is a lot at stake here, and what scares me the most is where they go from here?” said Hector Garza.

Garza said he attended the protest to support women, like his wife and daughter.

“Whether or not I believe in abortion, I think it should be a woman’s decision,” Garza said. ”I can’t decide what my wife and my daughters do with their bodies. That’s their choice. I support them. And that’s what we’re supposed to be. We’re supposed to be supportive of them and help them in any way that we can.”

During the gathering on the square, several people shared personal stories with the crowd before coming together to march down South Broadway Avenue.

Several protestors, including Bailey, encouraged East Texans to exercise their right to vote this election season.

“Get out and vote,” she said. “This season, it’s more important than it’s ever been in our country. Get out and vote.”

