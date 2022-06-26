Sheriff: Trinity County wildfire ‘100% contained;’ SH 94 open again

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire in the Glendale community is 100 percent contained, and state Highway 94 has been re-opened, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

“The Glendale fie is 100 percent contained and is continuing to be monitored,” Wallace said in a post on his Facebook page. “Hwy 94 is open, but travelers will experience smoke. If there are any negative changes, we will update the public as quick as possible.”

Wallace said that the Texas A&M Forest Service estimated that a total of 204 acres burned. He added that lightning is the suspected cause of the fire.

“Thanks to all the area and surrounding area fire departments that responded quickly and got this fire under control,” Wallace said in the Facebook post.

The sheriff said Sunday that the fire was mostly contained on one tract of land. He added that no one was injured, and no structures were damaged.

“The weather cooperated with us,” Wallace said. “The wind would pick up from time to time, but then it would die back down. Crews were able to get ahead of the fire with their dozers.”

Wallace said as dry as things are now, there is always a chance that the wildfire could re-start.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some rain soon,” Wallace said.

On Saturday, firefighters from multiple Trinity County area fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service battled the fire. The US Forest Service brought in a helicopter to drop water on the fire.

Texas Department of Transportation workers closed SH 94 in the Glendale area Saturday evening because smoke from the wildfire was hindering visibility.

At the height of the fire, so many people were calling the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office that it overwhelmed the county’s 911 system.

Previous story: Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.