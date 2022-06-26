Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. As we go through the morning, clouds will build, and it will turn to a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon. Temperatures today will again be in the triple digits, but some changes are coming soon. The highly anticipated cold front arriving today will bring a chance for scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon into tonight and tomorrow. This front won’t do much to cool temperatures today, but tomorrow, highs are expected to be about ten degrees lower than they will be today - in the low 90s!

Low to moderate chances of rain will stick around in the forecast over the next week, somedays those chance mainly for Deep East Texas where we could see an active sea breeze. Highs through the week will stay in the 90s, quite the change from the last week or so. By next weekend, we’ll be getting close to the triple digit mark, but I think we may hold off on hitting it until the following week. As things are this morning, Tyler has reach the century mark 9 times, 7 in Longview, and 5 for Lufkin. We’ll likely add to those numbers again today, then see that count sit untouched for at least a week. Hopefully you’re able to make the most of the heat and enjoy today, remember to stay hydrated and safe. Have a blessed Sunday.

