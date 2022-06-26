Victim who confronted catalytic converter thieves at Nacogdoches apartments attacked

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that turned in an assault Saturday night.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident occurred at the University Club apartment complex located at 2807 Pearl Street sometime between 7 and 7:13 p.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim confronted the thieves and was assaulted, the media report stated.

St. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the victim suffered a scratch on his neck.

At this time, police have no suspects, Thorne said.

