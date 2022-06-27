Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds

A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.(Sisoje/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released a new survey Monday that found an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.

They report says feeding 10 guests, on average, will cost nearly $70 this year, an increase of about $10 from 2021.

The biggest price jumps come from beef products. Two pounds of beef can cost 36% more than they did last year.

Chicken, lemonade and potato salad have also seen an incline in prices.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues, and the war on Ukraine for the increased costs.

But not everything costs more – the prices for potato chips, cheese, and strawberries have actually gone down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Victim who confronted catalytic converter thieves at Nacogdoches apartments attacked
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Source: Trinity City Manager Steven Jones
Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County

Latest News

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; multiple fatalities reported
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Passenger describes scene after Amtrak train derails
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights