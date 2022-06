SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - County Judge Daryl Melton has issued a burn ban for Sabine County effective immediately.

Sabine County joins several East Texas counties that have issued burn bans recently due to the extremely dry weather conditions.

Other counties with burn bans include Anderson, Cherokee, Marion, Panola, Van Zandt, Houston, and Harrison.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.