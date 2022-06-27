Missing Falls County man found dead; investigators believe it was heat-related

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related.

Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6.

Deputies said the elderly man suffered from dementia.

Sunday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed the elderly man was found dead.

Foul play is not suspected, Sheriff Joe Lopez said, and they believe it was likely heat-related.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the exact cause of death.

