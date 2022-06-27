Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cooler temperatures today, highs only in the low 90s this afternoon.
Cooler temperatures today, highs only in the low 90s this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today, with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for a few showers/thundershowers today, those chances highest during the afternoon hours. We could again see some activity on radar tomorrow, mainly related to sea breeze like activity in Deep East Texas, and highs for Tuesday will again be in the low 90s.

By Wednesday, we’re back to the mid 90s, but rain sticks around in the forecast. Actually, rain stays in the forecast for the entire seven-day period - quite the change from last week. The highest rain chances this week will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Through the same period, we’ll keep highs in the low to mid 90s, much closer to normal than we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. For now, it looks like we’ll hold off on adding any triple digit days to the totals this week. Hopefully enjoying the cooler temps and rain/rain chances, have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Victim who confronted catalytic converter thieves at Nacogdoches apartments attacked
Source: Trinity City Manager Steven Jones
Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-27-22
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips