Taking an edge off the heat this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cold front has taken the better rain chances down toward southeast Texas and the upper Texas coast. We could still see a few widely scattered downpours develop down toward Jasper and Livingston before the day is done, but the odds for rain have dropped off to 20%.

Rain chances will be slim-to-none tomorrow and Wednesday as the slightly drier air moves in behind the frontal passage. It will still be hot, though, as highs climb into the middle 90′s on Tuesday and Wednesday under partly sunny skies.

There is an upper level low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the week. Regardless of development, this system should throw some deeper moisture our way, yielding better rain chances from Thursday through Saturday.

Our rain odds will go up to 40% on Thursday and Friday and will go down to 30% on Saturday. I am hopeful that these scattered downpours will combine with a few more clouds to keep temperatures down into the lower 90′s, while at the same time, also provide our parched lawns and gardens with a little bit of beneficial and much-needed rainfall.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-half inch, with higher totals noted for areas in the far southern reaches of deep east Texas.

We will then see rain chances subside as temperatures climb back up into the middle 90′s this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.