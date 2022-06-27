Texas A&M Forest Service continued work on forest fire in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is continuing to work on the forest fire that began late Saturday afternoon in Glendale.

Multiple Trinity County area fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service were called to battle a fire wildfire at the Glendale Hunting Club off State Highway 94.

Keith Johnson, the assistant chief of the Trinity Fire Department, said they arrived with 14 of their firefighters, and there was a total of eight different fire departments on the scene.

“At some point, the wind changed and picked up a little bit, and it blew up … then it started across the road at 94 into some residential areas,” Johnson said. ‘Then we had a firefight in our hands and had to call in additional units for assistance.”

Johnson said once the fire jumped across the highway, it was 100 feet away from residential homes. They were able to put it out, and it only got far enough to damage a fence.

The Texas Department of Transportation came in to direct traffic after having to close SH 94 until the fire was completely put out.

The Texas A&M Forest Service continued their work as they move any debris left behind.

“With several dozers, they worked through the overnight hours to make sure the fire was 100 percent contained, and this afternoon because of the continued triple-digit heat and dry conditions, crews went back just to do additional mop up and improve our containment lines just to make sure nothing gets out,” said fire analyst, Luke Kanclerz.

Kanclerz explained the fire burnt an estimated 207 acres and affected a pine plantation nearby.

Kanclerz urged East Texans to postpone any outdoor burning whether or not the county they live in has a burn ban in effect or not.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, they will continue to monitor the area for the next few days due to the dry conditions.

