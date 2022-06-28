Angelina County Commissioners Court approves purchasing chest compression devices for ambulances

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Allegiance Mobile Health located in Lufkin will be receiving five new mechanical chest compression devices.

Today, the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved purchasing the new medical equipment for the county’s ambulance and emergency service. Commissioners agreed to use funds from the CARES Act for the purchases of five devices. The estimated cost is $49,000 up to $85,000.

Monty Cartwright, regional director said in most cases they find themselves with only two people in an ambulance unit during a cardiac arrest situation.

“If we can’t get additional help to do the compressions to where we have to call one of our other units, which of course maybe needed somewhere else, so doing this frees up … essentially by putting someone else on the truck, “ he said.

Cartwright said paramedics are already familiar with this type of equipment, the models the county agreed to purchase, and will not require extensive training.

“It’s so simple. It’s two components. There’s a backplate and the main module that just sits right on top of the patient. It’s adjustable, we push a couple of buttons and it starts doing the compression for us,” he said.

County Judge Keith Wright said when he worked under they City of Lufkin, the fire department received similar equipment. He said this will be a beneficial purchase for the county.

“I believe that resulted in life saving events and I think this is a critical opportunity for the county to help out with the ambulance service,” Wright said.

Allegiance Mobile Health will be using the devices but they will be the county’s property and will be returned to the county if the contract ends.

