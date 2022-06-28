Austin man acquitted in father’s murder by reason of insanity escapes from state hospital

VERNON, Texas (KWTX) - The Vernon Police Department said Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, a patient held on murder charges from Travis County, escaped from the North Texas State Hospital shortly before 10 p.m. on June 26, 2022.

He was seen via video climbing over an eight foot fence and leaving the hospital grounds heading north, police said.

According to KHOU, a jury found Ervin not guilty by reason of insanity in the September 2013 murder of his father, Ray Scott Ervin, 58, who was dead in his West Austin home with multiple stab wounds.

Ervin is about six feet tall and weighs about 206 pounds. At the time he was last seen, he was bald and had a mustache.

The escapee was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have information on his whereabouts, Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $500 for information leading to his arrest.

You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 940-552-5011 or 800-322-9888.

People with information can also download the smart phone app P3TIPS for both IOS and Android devices.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.

