Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Boy, 5, with signs of traumatic injuries found dead, Dallas Police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a 5-year-old boy found dead inside a home Monday had signs of trauma.

The boy was found at about 11: 25 a.m. inside a residence in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street on June 27,

Dallas police responded to reports of an injured child and found the boy dead. “The preliminary investigation shows that the child has signs of trauma,” police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit will be leading the investigation.

Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning.

This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 115651-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Victim who confronted catalytic converter thieves at Nacogdoches apartments attacked
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Source: Trinity City Manager Steven Jones
Fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire at Glendale Hunting Club in Trinity County

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
The Vernon Police Department said Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, a patient held on murder charges...
Austin man acquitted in father’s murder by reason of insanity escapes from state hospital
Chapel Hill High School honors band advances to state competition
Chapel Hill High School honors band advances to state competition
“It took one second. It’s all it took,” Standifer said. “I’d been dealing with it for a year...
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations
Pests And Heat
Heat And Pests