Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter

The dog, named Off-White, was taken Monday by a man who fled the scene on a motor scooter. (Source: WABC/Felix Nunez/CNN)
By Johny Fernandez
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A New York family is hoping for a happy ending to a brazen dog-napping incident caught on camera.

The dog, named Off-White, was taken Monday by a man who left the scene on a motor scooter.

In the home surveillance video, you can see the thief approach Off-White and his owner Carlos Gil in front of their home. The suspect pets the dog for a moment before picking him up and pulling away on his scooter, pushing past Gil’s attempts to stop him.

“When he took off on his bike, I tried to push him. He rushed away, but I thought he was going to hit a pole,” Gil said in Spanish.

The Gil family said Off-White has been a part of their family for less than a year. They enjoy dressing him in matching outfits.

“We really would just like to get the dog back, it’s very much a part of the family, and it’s just very sad to know that he’s gone,” Alonso Gil said.

Police say they have made no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Gil family says they’ve posted flyers all around the area in hopes that Off-White comes back home.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Victim who confronted catalytic converter thieves at Nacogdoches apartments attacked
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
5 people shot at Smith County trail ride, concert
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page
Texas A&M Forest Service continues work on wildfire in Trinity County

Latest News

The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Federal investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident
Source: Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
‘Suspicious’ fire destroys 2 Newton County homes
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months