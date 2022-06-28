Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)(Clovis Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI continues to work with Clovis Police to catch the “Man in Brown Bandit” after a second bank robbery in Clovis.

The suspected robber first targeted WaFd Bank in Clovis on June 17. The man robbed the US Bank in Clovis ten days later on June 27. The two banks are within the same block on Prince Street.

The bandit entered the US Bank at about 12:33 p.m., this time in a blue shirt. He approached the tellers of the bank and demanded money, according to the FBI report. The tellers gave the robber the money and he left the bank. He was last seen driving eastbound in a black midsize to compact SUV.

The “Man in Brown Bandit’s description is as follows:

  • Sex: Male
  • Race: Light complexion
  • Height: 5′8″ to 6′
  • Clothing: Tan Dallas Cowboy baseball cap with a blue bill, black eyeglasses, blue surgical mask, long-sleeve blue shirt, faded blue jeans, black shoes. He carried a light-colored bag.
  • Other: Tattoos on the left and right side of his neck.

The FBI is offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Man in Brown Bandit,” according to the FBI report.

Anyone with information about these robberies can contact various authorities working on the case:

  • FBI at (505) 889-1300
  • Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921
  • Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

If convicted on bank robbery charges, one could find themselves in prison for up to 20 years. The use of guns, other dangerous weapons, a toy gun, or even a fake bomb during a bank robbery can result in a 25-year prison term.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI offering reward for information about Friday morning bank robbery in Clovis

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the FBI and Clovis Police Department

