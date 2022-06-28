‘Suspicious’ fire destroys 2 Newton County homes

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A “suspicious” fire in Newton County destroyed two houses late Monday night, according to a post on the Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

Newton VFD firefighters respond to a structure fire that had spread to another structure at about 10:09 Monday. The first house was located at 411 Burnham Street.

The Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid in battling the fires.

According to the Facebook post, three adults and two children had been living in the homes.

Both structures were a “total loss.”

“Fire has been deemed suspicious and reported to authorities,” the Facebook post stated.

