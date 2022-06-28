Tropical moisture will yield increasing rain chances later this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a dry heat in east Texas today thanks to the lower dewpoint values and dry, northerly breezes in place across the Piney Woods.

Rain chances will be low at 20% for most areas on Wednesday, with 40% chance for cooling showers to graze our far southeastern communities that reside in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and Tyler counties. Since our atmosphere is still fairly dry and stable behind the cold front, most areas will remain hot and dry tomorrow with highs topping out in the middle 90′s.

Our rain odds will go up to 40% on Thursday before peaking at 60% on Friday and going to 40% on Saturday as a tropical disturbance moves inland from the northern Gulf of Mexico and brings in deeper, tropical moisture to our part of the state.

These scattered downpours will combine with a few more clouds to keep temperatures down into the lower 90′s, while at the same time, also provide our parched lawns and gardens with a little bit of beneficial and much-needed rainfall as we round out June and transition into July. It is possible that if the rain is widespread enough on Friday, our highs may not get out of the 80′s.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one inch, with higher totals of two-to-four inches noted for areas in the far southern reaches of deep east Texas, extending down toward the Interstate 10 corridor from Houston to Beaumont/Port Arthur.

Rain chances will gradually subside as temperatures climb back up into the middle-to-upper 90′s this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

