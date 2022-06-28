Tuesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today with highs around where they were yesterday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for today. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, and we’ll make it into the low and mid 90s for highs this afternoon. There is a very low chance for a few sprinkles or shower today, those chances really favoring Deep East Texas. Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs a few degrees warmer than today. There will again be a chance for showers tomorrow afternoon, but the best rain chance still looks to be Thursday through Saturday, as mentioned yesterday. For the Thursday through Saturday period, highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and rain chances will sit around 20-30%. By no means will this be a washout, but I would have plans for being able to move activities indoors or having an umbrella handy. With it being a holiday weekend, I know many will be planning outdoor events this week, right now, I still think it is safe to have outdoor plans for Saturday and Sunday. Monday, the 4th, looks dry right now. Highs are forecast to make it into the mid and upper 90s. We’ll of course be updating you on the Independence Day weekend forecast all week. Have a great Tuesday.

