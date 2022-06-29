Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

A&M garden event allows visitors to give feedback on favorites

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Gardeners will have a chance to view plant trial selections in demonstration gardens at the 29th East Texas Horticultural Field Day.

More than 350 ornamental plant trial varieties including potential new releases, being tested may be seen on June 30 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton.

The annual field day began in 1993 showcasing ornamental trials for commercial seed companies and local nursery managers.

Erin Smith, Texas A&M AgriLife Research horticulture research associate, said large petunia, begonia, pentas, lantana, marguerite daisy and zinnia trials were planted this year.

The field day will begin at the center’s Bruce McMillan Jr. East Farm, 2215 Texas Highway 135 E., 2 miles east of Overton from 8:30-11 a.m.

The entrance to the ornamental trial field is on County Road 133, just past the East Farm main entrance with signs to guide visitors.

There is also a demonstration garden which includes container plant trial selections at the Overton center until noon.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton headquarters is about 2 miles north of downtown Overton at 1710 Farm-to-Market Road 3053. For driving directions to the center or the East Farm trial site, go to https://flowers.tamu.edu/field-day/ or call 903-834-6191.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas
Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Pests coming inside to beat the heat
Summer’s high temperatures bringing in unwanted pests

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Retired Air Force general says Rose City Airfest highlights military aviation’s impact on nation
Source: KLTV Staff
Retired Air Force general says Rose City Airfest highlights military aviation's impact on nation
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Burn bans issued in 14 East Texas counties
Ethan Hawke (left) and Mason Thames in The Black Phone.
The Stew Review: The Black Phone delivers a taught supernatural thriller