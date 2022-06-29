A&M garden event allows visitors to give feedback on favorites

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Gardeners will have a chance to view plant trial selections in demonstration gardens at the 29th East Texas Horticultural Field Day.

More than 350 ornamental plant trial varieties including potential new releases, being tested may be seen on June 30 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton.

The annual field day began in 1993 showcasing ornamental trials for commercial seed companies and local nursery managers.

Erin Smith, Texas A&M AgriLife Research horticulture research associate, said large petunia, begonia, pentas, lantana, marguerite daisy and zinnia trials were planted this year.

The field day will begin at the center’s Bruce McMillan Jr. East Farm, 2215 Texas Highway 135 E., 2 miles east of Overton from 8:30-11 a.m.

The entrance to the ornamental trial field is on County Road 133, just past the East Farm main entrance with signs to guide visitors.

There is also a demonstration garden which includes container plant trial selections at the Overton center until noon.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton headquarters is about 2 miles north of downtown Overton at 1710 Farm-to-Market Road 3053. For driving directions to the center or the East Farm trial site, go to https://flowers.tamu.edu/field-day/ or call 903-834-6191.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.