An increase in tropical moisture will lead to rain chances on the upswing as we close out the week, enter July

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a dry heat in east Texas thanks today to the lower dewpoint values and dry, northerly breezes in place across the Piney Woods.

Rain chances will be at 20% through early this evening as some moisture is trying to sneak back into east Texas today in association with that area of disturbed weather in the northwest Gulf of Mexico. The rain chance is a bit higher at 40% chance for our far southeastern communities that reside in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and Tyler counties. Since our atmosphere is still fairly dry and stable behind the cold front, most areas will remain dry through today.

This area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next couple of days before it moves inland somewhere along the Texas coastline. Regardless of development, this system should throw some deeper moisture our way, yielding better rain chances from Thursday through Saturday.

There is still a holistic approach to our rainfall potential since models still do not have a good grasp on where this system will ultimately track late this week. Its position and track will have notable implications on our rain chances and rainfall amounts in deep east Texas.

Our rain odds will go up to 40% on Thursday as we are looking at scattered downpours moving through our part of the state. Our prospects for rain will then ramp up to 60% on Friday and Saturday as this disturbance moves inland, sending us deeper, tropical moisture, and hopefully, some beneficial, much-needed rainfall.

The better rain odds and added cloud cover will keep it a bit cooler as well, with highs coming down into the upper 80′s on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one inch, with higher totals of two-to-four inches noted for areas in the far southern reaches of deep east Texas, extending down toward the Interstate 10 corridor from Houston to Beaumont/Port Arthur.

Rain chances will gradually subside as temperatures climb back up into the middle-to-upper 90′s this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.