Former, current West Sabine softball players honor legacy of teammate

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Current and former West Sabine softball players spent Monday and Tuesday holding a softball camp for young Sabine County girls.

The camp was put on as a way to honor former West Sabine student-athlete Breanna Kilgore. Kilgore, a 2020 graduate and member of the 2019 state semifinal team, died in a car crash in April of 2021.

“She was always smiling and laughing,” current Chester softball coach and former West Sabine coach Crystal Muncrief said. “She just loved everybody. She loved being part of the team and our school.”

The camp was organized by Halli Hall, one of Kilgore’s teammates and best friends.

“Bre was honestly the light of our team,” Hall said. “She lit up any room she walked in. She was the most encouraging player on the field. “We are touched that we get to do this for her. this is exactly what we wanted. These girls enjoying the game just like she did. everyone out here is a volunteer and putting in their own time. We are not making any money off this. it is all going to the scholarship.”

This year was the first year a scholarship was awarded in honor of Kilgore. The recipient was Emma Frick, who played two years with Kilgore. Frick did not hesitate on helping with the camp.

“If you knew Bre you knew how happy she was,” Frick said. “You knew how happy she would be about this. I am so happy tpo be out here honoring her. If anything with these girls I want them to be happy because that is what Bre was. I just love that this is happening and always happens and I hope this is the start of many great things.”

The camp raised $800 for the scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

