Former ‘Jacks on the move: Harris to NBA Summer League, Kensmil to France

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two former SFA Lumberjack basketball players are heading to their next spots with professional teams.

Kevon Harris, the program’s all-time leading scorer in the Division I era, has been given a spot on the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League roster. Harris, a member of the 905 Raptors of the GLeague averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Kevon Harris has accepted a summer league invite from the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Billy Davis (@billydavis85) of @foasports_ says. Harris, a 6’6 guard, averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Raptors’ G League affiliate this season. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 23, 2022

Recent SFA graduate Gavin Kensmil is heading overseas to France to play for Aix-Maurienne that plays in the LNB Pro B league. The native of Paramaribo, Suriname has a unique basketball journey. It started by playing in high school aged basketball in Spain before heading to Iona for college. After a year, Kensmil went to Navarro Junior College and then ended up with the Lumberjacks for three seasons. Kensmil earned First-Team All-WAC honors in his final season with SFA.

