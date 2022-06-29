Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hungry Texan sentenced for smuggling meth

(WCJB)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been ordered to federal prison for attempting to smuggle meth into the country while eating a cheeseburger.

Yen-Tsun Huang, 30, pleaded guilty Nov. 3, 2020 and was ordered Tuesday to serve a total of 90 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted Huang, a citizen of Taiwan, will lose his legal permanent resident status and be issued an immigration detainer upon completion of his incarceration.

On July 4, 2020, Huang was a passenger in a vehicle that attempted to pass through a Border Patrol checkpoint. Law enforcement noticed Huang displayed suspicious behavior by eating a cheeseburger immediately upon arrival.

A K-9 also alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

Authorities referred him to secondary inspection where they discovered brick-shaped objects strapped to each of Huang’s thighs.

Each contained a total of 738.56 grams of meth.

Huang will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

