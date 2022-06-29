Testimony continues in whistleblower state trooper case against Texas DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, testimony continued in the federal whistleblower case over an alleged quota system involving The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The case stems from four state troopers who accused their sergeant, Robert Shugart, of creating a hostile work environment and giving his troopers an illegal quota system that required them to make a certain number of arrests and traffic stops.

Today we heard testimony from Major Terry Truett and Rodney Mahan.

Mahan was one of the four troopers who filed the suit. He testified that he was with DPS for 33 years before resigning in October of 2020.

He testified that before sergeant Shugart arrived at the Nacogdoches office it was a “perfect harmony.” Mahan testified when he saw the wrongdoings of the sergeant, he advised him to stop and reminded him of DPS’s laws.

According to Mahan, He was transferred to a different county after meetings with officials above both him and Shugart. The was told it was because they needed more “manpower” but with his experience, this office never had this problem.

Mahan also testified that when he was transferred, it should have been a maximum of six months. But he stayed longer than that. Mahan stated that his reputation was severely damaged because of the transfer.

Court will resume Friday at 8:30 a.m.

We will continue to keep you updated as the trial continues.

