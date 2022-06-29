Dance team hopefuls talk Rangerette tryouts

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College is holding their Rangerette tryouts this week. Skill levels and competition have grown over the years.

Abby Hattaway from Kilgore and Kaela Peaby from Chapel Hill both danced in high school and hope to progress to Rangerette status.

“My great grandma was a Rangerette. I have lived here my whole life, so it’s basically all I’ve known. My dad used to work at Kilgore College, so I grew up going to all the basketball, the football games and watched the Rangerettes wherever they were. I’ve been to almost every minicamp, so this is definitely a big part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Abby said.

“I have wanted to be a Rangerette since sophomore year of high school. I first found out about them from my drill team director. She was a Rangerette. And she showed us the sweethearts of the Gridiron movie. And ever since then I was just really inspired. Because not only are they just like dancers, they’re also athletes,” Kaela said.

And so is Kaela. She played a lot of soccer in her younger years and took up dancing in high school. Abby has been dancing since she was three. Skill levels, and competition, have grown over the years according to Rangerette Director Dana Blair.

“I think they’re better and better every year honestly. Dance drill teams are just a lot more really dancing and encouraging outside studio participation so they come here even more trained,” Blair said.

The view from above in the Rangerette gym helps pick out the best of the best, and right next to Dana’s box seat is the big board that will soon be filled out with numbers that will tell the hopefuls who will be next season’s Rangerettes.

Blair says the tryouts used to be longer, but when COVID hit they cut it back to a week, and it’s still that long today. The new line will be announced Thursday at 10 a.m. at Kilgore College.

