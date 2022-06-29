WebXtra: Diboll native, former Green Bay Packer holds youth football camp

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas youth had the chance to learn football drills from former Green Bay Packer Jermichael Finley, one of the greatest to come out of Diboll.

Finley came back to his hometown on Wednesday to host a free youth football camp. Since retiring from the game Finley has developed a love and passion to pass on his knowledge.

When he is not training youth he is watching the game on tv. He always has been a Cowboys fan and enjoys what he sees with his former coach Mike McCarthy now in Dallas. When the Cowboys visit Green Bay this upcoming season Finley will be a honorary captain for the game. He told us his prediction for the top team this year would be the Kansas City Chiefs.

