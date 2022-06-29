Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies

Highs in the mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning with clear skies and calm winds this morning. Sunny/mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. There will again be a low chance for showers today, mainly in Deep East Texas. Tomorrow, Highs again in the mid 90s, partly cloudy skies, and increasing rain chances. A system in the Gulf could bring a significant amount of rain to East Texas in the coming days even if it doesn’t form into a tropical cyclone. Over the next handful of days, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that some locations could see over an inch of rain. Rain chances will peak on Friday and Saturday and taper off on Sunday. Monday, Independence Day, continues to look dry with sunny/mostly sunny skies. Highs through the entire seven day forecast period will be in the 90s, with no triple digits back in the forecast (yet). Have a great Wednesday.

