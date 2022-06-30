Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred at the old paper mill on State Highway 103 East early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said he doesn’t have much information at the moment and that the investigation is still pending.

Sanches said he got the call before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff said a man broke into a building on the property and was shot by a security guard.

“The old paper mill has been broken into multiple times over the years,” Sanches said. “We’ve arrested several people out there.”

Sanches said many of the people who have been arrested were caught in the act of stealing wiring from the buildings at the old paper mill.

Because the buildings on the property are massive, it makes it difficult to guard the facility, Sanches said.

