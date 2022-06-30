Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for south side of Nacogdoches

Map of boil water notice affected area
Map of boil water notice affected area((Source: City of Nacogdoches))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the southern part of Nacogdoches.

The city says due to a major water leak on the south loop Wednesday night and a drop in pressure, all customers in the south sections of Nacogdoches are to boil their water prior to consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the notice has been rescinded.

A map of the affected areas was released by the city.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

