Boil water notice issued for south side of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the southern part of Nacogdoches.

The city says due to a major water leak on the south loop Wednesday night and a drop in pressure, all customers in the south sections of Nacogdoches are to boil their water prior to consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the notice has been rescinded.

A map of the affected areas was released by the city.

