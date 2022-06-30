Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crockett police arrest man accused of holding woman against will, sexually assaulting her

Trenton Yarbrough (Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man Monday in connection with allegations that he physically and sexually assaulted a woman he held against her will.

Trenton Edward Yarbrough, of Crockett, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault, third-degree felony assault impeding breath or circulation, Class A misdemeanor unlawful restraint, and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

According to a post on the Crockett Police Department Facebook page, Crockett PD patrol officers were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. Monday to speak to a complainant about an assault that occurred at a property in the town.

The woman told the responding CPD officers that Yarbrough had held her against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her, the Facebook post stated. At that point, the case was turned over to the Crockett Police department’s sexual assault investigator.

“During the course of the investigation, Yarbrough was located walking in the 800 block of North 4th Street, where he was taken into custody and interviewed by the Investigator,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, the press release was intentionally vague due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault or knows a victim is urged to call the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021.

