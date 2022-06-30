Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Ellen Trout Zoo staffers mourn the loss of Tama the Malayan Tapir

All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are...
All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are deeply saddened by the loss. tthe zoo says.(Ellen Trout Zoo)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Tama, the Malayan Tapir, was the first Tapir to be born at the Ellen Trout Zoo on July 26, 2021. Striped, like a watermelon when he was born, Tama was a favorite of his caregivers, who greatly enjoyed watching him grow into a nearly full grown black and white version of his parents.

Tama was first observed displaying gastric issues on June 9, 2022 and was being treated by the interim Zoo Veterinarian, Dr. Lindsay Syler. Tama would gradually improve and then would again display behaviors indicative of gastric distress.

On June 22, 2022 Dr. Syler was joined by the Ellen Trout Zoo’s new Veterinarian, Dr. Jenna Rivais for the medical care of Tama. On Saturday June 25, Tama began displaying more serious symptoms and both Dr. Rivais and Dr. Syler examined him and determined surgery was necessary.

Since Tapirs are closely related to horses, it was decided that Tama should be taken to an equine specialist for the surgery. The surgery was performed late Saturday evening and it was discovered that Tama was suffering from a perforated intestine.  It was unlikely that Tama would survive the surgery so it was decided to humanely euthanize him to prevent any further suffering.

All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are deeply saddened by the loss.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas
Pictured is Trace Bentley after a 2019 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS releases name of suspect who led Angelina County authorities on chase, barricaded himself
Kit McConnico Park
Angelina Youth Soccer Association looking for new fields after Lufkin announces plans for new league
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Elvis Movie ETX Connection
Elvis Movie ETX Connection
Rangerettes Tryouts
KC Rangerettes Tryouts
Pre Roe Abortion Ruling
Pre Roe Abortion Ruling Explainer
Gregg County Broadband
Gregg County officials prepare for expanded broadband internet access
J Star Ministries School Supplies
J Star Ministries School Supplies