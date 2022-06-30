Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Jasper County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, gun

Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After a traffic stop in Buna Wednesday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people and seized drugs, paraphernalia, and a stolen pistol.

Jake Tyrone Neal, 40, of Buna, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland set Neal’s total bond amount at $192,500.

Jake Neal (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jake Neal (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39, of Buna, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams. Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway set Cogar’s bond amount at $4,000.

Jaclyn Cogan (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jaclyn Cogan (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

According to a press release, a JCSO deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of County Road 725 and CR 731 at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. During the stop, the deputy found marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol in Neal and Cogan’s vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the gun had been stolen in Orange County.

After Neal got to the Jasper County Jail, he was found to be in possession of 18 prescription pills and 28 ounces of methamphetamine, the press release stated.

Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson church fire
‘Tragic for this community:’ Hudson church total loss after fire
A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are...
Ellen Trout Zoo staffers mourn loss of Tama the Malayan Tapir
At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers

Latest News

Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
Texas Education Agency
TEA requiring schools to comply with new school safety rules by Sept. 1
This summer, the board will consider updates to social studies instruction a year after...
Texas educator group proposes referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second grade curriculum