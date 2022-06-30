Jasper County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, gun

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After a traffic stop in Buna Wednesday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people and seized drugs, paraphernalia, and a stolen pistol.

Jake Tyrone Neal, 40, of Buna, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland set Neal’s total bond amount at $192,500.

Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39, of Buna, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams. Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway set Cogar’s bond amount at $4,000.

According to a press release, a JCSO deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of County Road 725 and CR 731 at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. During the stop, the deputy found marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol in Neal and Cogan’s vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the gun had been stolen in Orange County.

After Neal got to the Jasper County Jail, he was found to be in possession of 18 prescription pills and 28 ounces of methamphetamine, the press release stated.

