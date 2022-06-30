Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police in Texas arrest Amazon employee who threatened mass shooting with AR-15

Police in San Antonio arrested Rodolfo Aceves
Police in San Antonio arrested Rodolfo Aceves(San Antonio Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in San Antonio on Monday, June 27, arrested Rodolfo Aceves, 19, an employee at an Amazon delivery station, after he allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at his workplace.

Police officers responded to the Amazon facility in the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way and spoke with several people who reported hearing Aceves say he was planning to carry out the mass shooting.

“Detectives were immediately notified and acquired credible information to believe the suspect’s comments were taken as a legitimate potential mass shooting threat,” police said.

The SAPD Covert Operations Unit, along with the SAPD Street Crimes Unit, immediately located the suspect at a different location and detained him without incident.

“Additional information to support the threat was developed during the investigation by Homicide detectives,” police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and the suspect was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats.

Detectives seized an AR-15 from the “suspect’s location,” police said.

”This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of ‘see something, say something.’ If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome,” said police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

