Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

TEA requiring schools to comply with new school safety rules by Sept. 1

Texas Education Agency
Texas Education Agency(TEA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a list of school safety requirements on Thursday, requiring Texas districts to secure doors, train staff, and review threat response plans by Sept. 1.

This is in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s directives on public school safety measures, issued June 1 and 2.

The TEA released a list of requirements for schools, including exterior door safety audits and mandatory drills.

The TEA will be collecting data from schools about changes that need to be made to facilities using money from school safety grants recently released under SB500. Funds can be used to install things like silent panic alert systems, vehicle barriers, metal detectors, security systems and fencing.

“TEA, TxSSC, and other state agency partners are working on additional actions to provide more support to improve school safety. This includes efforts to expand technical assistance for emergency operations plan development, conducting threat assessment protocols, expanding availability of school-based law enforcement, improving the efficacy of drills and incident preparedness exercises, and supporting LEA efforts in implementing multi-tiered system of supports.”

RELATED LINK: Required School Safety Action Steps This Summer

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson church fire
‘Tragic for this community:’ Hudson church total loss after fire
A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are...
Ellen Trout Zoo staffers mourn loss of Tama the Malayan Tapir
At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers

Latest News

Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Jasper County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, gun
This summer, the board will consider updates to social studies instruction a year after...
Texas educator group proposes referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second grade curriculum