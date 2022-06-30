TEA requiring schools to comply with new school safety rules by Sept. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a list of school safety requirements on Thursday, requiring Texas districts to secure doors, train staff, and review threat response plans by Sept. 1.

This is in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s directives on public school safety measures, issued June 1 and 2.

The TEA released a list of requirements for schools, including exterior door safety audits and mandatory drills.

The TEA will be collecting data from schools about changes that need to be made to facilities using money from school safety grants recently released under SB500. Funds can be used to install things like silent panic alert systems, vehicle barriers, metal detectors, security systems and fencing.

“TEA, TxSSC, and other state agency partners are working on additional actions to provide more support to improve school safety. This includes efforts to expand technical assistance for emergency operations plan development, conducting threat assessment protocols, expanding availability of school-based law enforcement, improving the efficacy of drills and incident preparedness exercises, and supporting LEA efforts in implementing multi-tiered system of supports.”

RELATED LINK: Required School Safety Action Steps This Summer

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.