Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be another warm day as a weak warm front has brought southerly winds back to East Texas. Highs will be back in the middle 90s, but some relief from the heat is in sight. A tropical disturbance just off the Texas coastline will feed better shots at scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today, with some rain likely making it as far north as I-20! The scattered rain and extra cloud cover will help keep temperatures for some lucky folks a bit cooler than yesterday, although not everyone will see a cool down today. Coverage for our showers and storms will increase on Friday and Saturday as the tropical low begins to spin inland and eventually will track through East Texas, pushing to the north slowly into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely, on and off throughout Friday, Friday night, and throughout most of Saturday. This rain is certainly needed for East Texas, but it is important to factor in these likely rain chances should you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. Rain coverage begins to wind down on Sunday, then the tap almost entirely turns off for Monday (Independence Day) and Tuesday. Expect some muggy and hot days for the start of next week with highs back in the middle 90s!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.