Tropical moisture will provide deep east Texas with some beneficial rainfall as we enter July

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Moisture-laden clouds produced some passing showers today, but no everyone got in on the rain showers. That is going to change, though, as all that cloud cover and rain along the coast will start to creep in our direction on Friday and Saturday, leading to a surge of tropical moisture and likely rain chances for all of deep east Texas.

The enhanced rain chances could not have come at a better time considering that moderate drought conditions have now returned to nearly all of east Texas in the latest drought update which came out earlier today.

Our rain odds will go up to 70% on Friday and Saturday with pockets of moderate-to-heavy rainfall likely. It may not be a washout all day, but it will likely disrupt or alter your outdoor plans.

The better rain odds and added cloud cover will keep it a bit cooler as well, with highs coming down into the upper 80′s on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

I am hopeful that these tropical showers will aid our parched lawns and gardens as we round out June and transition into July.

Rainfall amounts through this weekend look to average between one-to-two inches, with higher totals of three-to-six inches noted for areas in the far southern reaches of deep east Texas, extending down toward the Interstate 10 corridor from Houston to Beaumont/Port Arthur.

Rain chances will gradually subside as temperatures climb back up into the middle-to-upper 90′s this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

