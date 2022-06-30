Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Twitter reports claiming A&M All American Lee has entered transfer portal

Aggie Softball Catcher Haley Lee is introduced ahead of Texas A&M's game with Abilene Christian...
Aggie Softball Catcher Haley Lee is introduced ahead of Texas A&M's game with Abilene Christian on February 8.(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multi reports on Twitter are claiming that Texas A&M’s Haley Lee has decided to enter the transfer portal and close out her collegiate career somewhere else.

Last season Lee earned first team all SEC honors after leading the team in most offensive categories, including hitting 4-05, with 68 hits including 15 homeruns and 54 runs scored along with 45 runs batted in.

