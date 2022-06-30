BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This upcoming holiday weekend is accompanied with the rise in drunk driving related accidents and fatalities. TxDOT’s summer “faces” campaign encourages Texan’s to ride sober, this holiday weekend and every weekend.

In 2021, 38% of total traffic fatalities during the Fourth of July were due to Texas drivers being under the influence.

A local Bryan mom has become one of TxDOT’s faces of drunk driving.

Pam Todaro lost her 25-year-old son Dillon Davis in 2014, when he was killed in a collision near Crawford. Today, Todaro continues to share his story to make sure no other parent has to suffer what her family’s been through.

”To get that knock on the door, the very next day, at 6:45 in the morning to let me know my son was no longer here was devastating,” said Todaro. “One poor choice ended his whole life. I am hoping that young kids and even older people that are going to be out drinking at any time of the year but especially 4th of July weekend that they have a plan and be smart about it.”

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension offers a program that’s free to join called the “Red Program”, which promotes safer driving habits in young drivers.

