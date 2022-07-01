Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County sheriff responds to concerns over recent dog abuse arrest

Lorenzo Johnson
Lorenzo Johnson(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The aftermath of a recent arrest in connection with an animal abuse case in Angelina County has sparked a public outcry. Sheriff Greg Sanches took to social media to respond to those concerns.

Lorenzo Johnson, of Lufkin, was arrested on June 22 on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals after a video surfaced on social media which allegedly showed Johnson being physically abusive to multiple dogs. However, after Johnson posted the $7,000 bond and was released from the Angelina County Jail, he returned to his home and was once again given custody of the dogs he is accused of abusing. Multiple callers to KTRE have alleged that Johnson has resumed his abuse toward the animals.

The outcry regarding Johnson’s repossession of the dogs resulted in a public outcry questioning why he was able to regain custody of the dogs he was accused of abusing. In response, Sheriff Sanches posted a video to social media on Friday morning explaining the process involved whenever there is an arrest made involving allegations of animal abuse.

The veterinarian Sanches appeared with in the video said in cases like this a full medical examination is performed and the results are presented to a judge. Sanches said it was ultimately the judge’s decision to return the dogs back to Johnson’s custody. Sanches urged residents to “respect the system.”

You can view the full video by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

