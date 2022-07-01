Better East Texas: The Supreme Court and school prayer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Supreme Court has been in the news recently on a load of fronts. One decision dealt with a challenging case dealing with a former high school coach’s practice of kneeling in prayer after a football game. The former coach, Joseph Kennedy, would kneel after each football game and had done it for years before being disciplined by his district in Washington state, ultimately being terminated for continuing to pray. He never required it or asked any student, but many would join in, even some from opposing teams. But some how this practice was offensive and the question of separation of church and state brought the case to the Supreme Court. I understand the separation of church and state and need for it as it prevents our government from endorsing a specific religion. But that just seems so far from what was happening with coach Kennedy. He was praying in silent, initially by himself. So, we’ll protect others’ rights to scream into a bullhorn while protesting the hot button of the week and we’ll respect your right to burn an American flag, but a coach can’t pray silently at the end of a game. This is a victory for logic as Coach Kennedy won his case, but it also is a win, of sorts, for those that believe we have lost a spiritual foundation for good. We need more examples like this and perhaps we will get them. They can’t happen quick enough, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

