Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms possible today. Temps not too hot for the first day of July!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! The first day of July will certainly be a warm one, but temperatures will at least be a bit cooler than yesterday thanks to extra cloud cover and scattered rain chances. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s so pack the large water bottle as well as the umbrella. Chances for scattered showers and storms will increase across portions of East Texas today and Saturday as a tropical low spins inland and eventually will track northward through the ArkLaTex region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, on and off throughout the day today, tonight, and throughout most of Saturday, so it is important to factor in these scattered rain chances should you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. Rain coverage begins to wind down on Sunday, then the tap almost entirely turns off for Monday (Independence Day) and most of next week. Expect some muggy and hot days for the start of next week with highs back in the middle 90s, then inching back into the upper 90s by Wednesday of next week.

