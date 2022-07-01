TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These lemon blondies are a refreshing change from brownies, especially in the summertime. You can chill them after baking for an extra-cool treat.

Lemon blondies with creamy citrus glaze by Mama Steph

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups plain floured and zested

11/4 cups plain flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a 9×13 inch baking dish with parchment paper, or spray with a non-stick baking spray.

2. In a large bowl with a mixer, beat the butter, granulated sugar and light brown sugar together until creamy, for two or three minutes.

3. Mix in the eggs one at a time, until incorporated into the batter.

4. Add the lemon juice and zest and beat together until completely mixed.

5. Add the flour and baking soda to the bowl. Mix on low speed and beat everything together until smooth.

6. Pour into the prepared baking dish, and smooth the top. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

7. When done baking, set the blondies aside to let cool. They should cool to room temperature before glazing.

8. When they’re cool, make the glaze by whisking the powdered sugar, lemon juice and heavy cream together until smooth.

9. Pour the glaze over the cooled blondies and let the glaze set.

10. Cut the blondies into squares and enjoy! Store in the refrigerator.

