Longview police looking for pair who robbed mall jewelry store

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman who they say robbed a jewelry store in the mall.

The robbery happened on Friday at around 1:25 p.m.. Police were called to Kay Jewelers in Longview Mall when the store’s employee told them a male and female posed as customers by walking in the store and asking to look at jewelry. Then, the male suspect pulled a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the employee.

The male and female both then ran out with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Officers were able to retrieve a picture of the suspects. The male was wearing a white baseball cap, a red shirt and black pants. He also has the word “King” tattooed on his neck and chest, and “Sir Prince X 10/20″ on his right forearm.

The female was wearing a white tank top and shorts, and had her hair in a bun.

Police ask that if you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867. You can also notify them online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

