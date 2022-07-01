Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More tropical downpours remain likely through Saturday

Weather Where You Live
More tropical downpours are likely on Saturday as east Texas looks to capitalize on beneficial rainfall.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The moisture-laden clouds produced pockets of light-to-moderate rain showers today, bringing parts of east Texas some much-needed, beneficial rainfall.

The non-tropical low will continue to lift northward from the upper Texas coast, keeping a 40% chance of rain showers in the forecast overnight into early Saturday morning. During the day Saturday, we will have a high-end, 70% chance of tropical downpours in play throughout the day.  It may not be a washout, but periods of moderate-to-heavy downpours will dot our landscape.

The better rain odds and added cloud cover will keep it a bit cooler as well, with highs coming down into the upper 80′s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine and less rainfall as the odds of getting wet drops off to 30%. With less rain and more sun, daytime highs will climb into the lower 90′s.

Rainfall amounts through this weekend look to average around one inch along the Highway 59 corridor with higher totals expected across the Sabine National Forest.

Rain chances will go by the wayside for your Fourth of July holiday on Monday as it will be back to hot and steamy conditions with highs in the middle 90′s.

With high pressure building back overhead next week, we will have lots of sunshine with very minimal chances for rain as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s and heat index values top out around 105-degrees each afternoon.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

