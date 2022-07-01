Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pursuit ends after Crockett police officer spikes suspect vehicle’s tires

By Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A pursuit from Cherokee County into Houston County was ended after a Crockett Police Department officer was able to spike all four of the tires on the suspect vehicle.

According to the Crockett Police Department, on June 28 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with the Crockett Police Department were notified of a vehicle pursuit that was coming into Houston County from Cherokee County on Highway 21 East.

The Crockett Police Department said Lieutenant Lum set up with stop sticks near the city limits of Crockett and was able to successfully spike all four of the suspect vehicle’s tires. With the tires being deflated, the suspect vehicle came to a stop near Loop 304 and both occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

The suspects were taken back to Cherokee County and charged by the agencies there.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

