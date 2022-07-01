Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SILVER ALERT: Missing elderly man from Kansas may be headed into ArkLaTex

Joseph Hayes, 71
Joseph Hayes, 71(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A missing man from Kansas may be headed into the ArkLaTex, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says.

Police in Kansas have issued a Silver Alert for Joseph Hayes, 71. They say his phone was pinged as few days ago in the New Boston area and on Highway 81 headed towards De Queen. Officials believe he may still be in the Texarkana area.

Joseph Hayes, 71
Joseph Hayes, 71(Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TTPD says Hayes left his house in Towanda, Kan. on June 20 on his way to Anniston, Ala. He talked to his family on the phone on Sunday and told them he’d somehow gotten lost in Ft. Worth. They told him to come back home to Kansas, but he didn’t do that, police say.

His pickup truck was last spotted on I-35 near San Antonio, but since then, his phone was pinged near Texarkana. His family has not heard from him since Sunday, June 26.

Hayes is driving a black 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Kansas license plate 576 HZW. There’s a black bull bar on the front of the truck and a black toolbox mounted in the bed of the truck.

Joseph Hayes' pickup truck is a black Dodge Ram with Kansas license plate 576 HZW.
Joseph Hayes' pickup truck is a black Dodge Ram with Kansas license plate 576 HZW.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Anyone who sees Hayes or his truck is asked to call 911 immediately.

