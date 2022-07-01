Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

East Texas mission team to take bicycle trip through Andes mountains

Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Summer is peak travel time, and East Texans are taking trips at home and abroad, but one East Texas group is taking an extreme trip, to cycle the Andes in South America, but with a purpose.

The Stitchin’ Heaven volunteers are on their way to a ministry in remote villages of Peru, to ride bicycles 300 miles over the Andes mountains, with a mission.

“Dr. Larry Garman, 85 years old, has served as a missionary down in the Peruvian jungle for about 50 years. There’s just no running water there. Interesting, there is solar but no electricity,” says team member Rob Appell.

They’ll ride from the Peruvian coast, over the Andes mountains into the jungle to serve the Aguaruna tribes.

“Chiclayo, Peru to the mission station in Nuevo Horizonte in the Amazon,” Rob says.

They’ll deliver clothing and sewing items and perform church services at each location, and continue down the river by canoe to visit remote villages where they’ll begin water sampling and mapping in an effort to bring desperately needed clean drinking water to the villages.

“Previously they were only boiling water for the missionaries, not for themselves. Their life expectancy wasn’t very long, maybe 30-35 years,” Appell says.

The goal is to build gravity filtration systems in the villages over the next few years, to provide clean drinking water to yet another remote part of the planet.

“I’m no scientist, just a believer that wants to help. Just really hope when I get back I’ll have more information, get more people involved and we can bring some great clean water down to these folks,” says Rob.

The group leaves on July 10 and will spend three weeks in Peru.

This mission is being supported by ‘Stitchin Heaven quilt shop’ in Quitman, and a YouTube channel has been established to provide live updates of the trip.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Trenton Yarbrough (Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page)
Crockett police arrest man accused of holding woman against will, sexually assaulting her
All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are...
Ellen Trout Zoo staffers mourn loss of Tama the Malayan Tapir
Hudson church fire
‘Tragic for this community:’ Hudson church total loss after fire

Latest News

Trail Ride Shooting
Trail Ride Shooting
Lufkin police and Fire revealed their new public safety communications center.
City of Lufkin public safety launches new communications center
They’ll deliver clothing and sewing items and perform church services at each location, and...
Stitchin' Heaven on a mission to Peru
“We did do a whole new radio system, all our infrastructure, also our radio consoles in...
City of Lufkin public safety launches new communications center