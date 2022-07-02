Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin new public safety launches new communications center

Lufkin police and Fire revealed their new public safety communications center.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin public safety communications center is responsible for dispatching all fire, police, and EMS calls within the city of Lufkin, and they’ve just upgraded to new equipment with better technology. This is their first upgrade since 2005.

Communications supervisor Ashley Jowell, who was a dispatcher for 12 years, used her experience to create the new design.

“The brand new communications center has updated technology where we can work more efficiently, where we can respond to calls faster. Our technology is way better than it used to be, and it’s more accurate,” Jowell said.

The number of calls the center receives has increased, creating a need for a bigger command center and better technology.

“We did do a whole new radio system, all our infrastructure, also our radio consoles in dispatch were upgraded for better inoperability with other agencies as well as around the city,” Jowell said.

The new concept also allows room for dispatchers to be more comfortable.

“There was no room for anyone. We had dispatchers but no room for them,” Jowell said.

The center says these upgrades will allow them to do their job better and more efficiently and bring more dispatchers to the area.

“Hopefully, it’s going to bring in dispatchers that can actually answer those calls for the citizens of Lufkin,” Jowell said

The City of Lufkin currently has four dispatch positions open.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

